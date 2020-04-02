Ali Wentworth tests positive for Coronavirus; Says 'I’ve never been sicker'

Ali Wentworth describes her battle with Coronavirus as pure misery as she announces being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Comedian and actor, Ali Wentworth has been tested positive for Coronavirus. The wife of ABC news anchor George Stephanopoulos announced her COVID-19 diagnosis on Instagram a day ago. The 55-year-old has been quarantined away from her family ever since she has been experiencing Coronavirus symptoms. The actress calls it pure misery and reveals that she has never felt sicker before.

“I have tested positive for the Corona Virus. I’ve never been sicker. High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest. I’m quarantined from my family. This is pure misery. #stayhome,” Ali Wentworth wrote as she shared a picture of herself from quarantine. Earlier on Wednesday, George Stephanopoulos revealed that he would broadcast from home after wife Ali Wentworth had started showing symptoms of COVID-19.

"Ali has developed some symptoms so she’s upstairs resting right now," Stephanopoulos revealed on Good Morning America. "While she’s recovering as she goes through this, I’m going to be broadcasting from home and we’ll be working as long as we can," he stated. Earlier, Ali Wentworth had taken up the #istayhome challenge and had posted a picture of herself holding a placard which urged people to stay home.

Many friends from the industry like Sarah Jessica Parker and Reese Witherspoon extended support to the actress and filled her comments section with prayers and best wishes. “No. Oh Ali, I’m so, so sorry. So sorry. I’m sure you are in good hands but sending love. Xxx,” wrote Sarah. Reese commented, "Oh Ali !! I’m so so sorry. Please rest and feel better. Sending you all my love xxx." "Ali, you are strong and young (yes, don’t argue) and you will be OK. I know you will! Hang in there! Stay positive. I’m sorry it hurts. Sending a big virtual hug. xo," filmmaker Nancy Meyers wrote.

