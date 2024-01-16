Ali Wong And Bill Hader: A Relationship Timeline Ft Couple’s Emmy And Critics Choice Awards PDA

The glitz and glamor of the recent Primetime Emmy Awards were heightened by the charming presence of comedian couple Ali Wong and Bill Hader. Ali Wong turned heads in a vibrant Louis Vuitton gown as they graced the delayed ceremony, while Bill Hader graced sophistication in a gray suit and black turtleneck.

While the red carpet may not have witnessed the couple’s joint appearance, the front row told a different story, painting a picture of togetherness at one of the grandest award nights.

Ali Wong and Bill Hader PDA-filled presence at award nights

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards marked a significant night for Ali Wong and Bill Hader. Although they refrained from posing together on the red carpet, their united front-row presence spoke volumes. Wong was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series for her role in Beef, while Hader got nominations in various categories for his HBO series Barry.

However, the highlight of this award night was something altogether different. Before going on stage to collect her award for her commendable role in Beef, Wong decided to stop for a brief kiss with Hader, forcing everyone to ponder their relationship status.

Now, this is not the first time that the couple locked their lips on glamorous award nights. A similar trend was followed during her winning on other major award nights, such as the Critics Choice Award 2024 and the Golden Globes 2024. Despite making their relationship official, the couple has refrained from walking down the red carpet together.

Ali Wong and Bill Hader’s relationship timeline

The romance between Ali Wong and Bill Hader has been full of ups and downs, involving their brief broken-up romance to surprising revelations with their public displays of affection. It all began in December 2022, with reports of a brief but amicable dating period between these two stars. Following that, Wong filed for divorce from her former husband, Justin Hakuta, in December 2022, shifting her relationship status to single after years of married life with Hakuta, with whom she shares two kids.

Fast forward to April 2023, when Wong and Hader resurrected their connection, confirming their relationship with a kiss during a Los Angeles stroll, as retrieved via PEOPLE . These busted award months saw them attending various award shows, where their love story unfolded in the public eye through their irresistible PDA, confirming their love for each other.

Ali Wong and Bill Hader's red carpet rendezvous and award night kisses offer glimpses into their fresh love saga. The Emmys 2024 was another chapter in their evolving narrative, demonstrating their love and respect for each other.

