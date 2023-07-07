Alia Bhatt and co-stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan are all hearts ahead of Heart of Stone release; Watch

Heart Of Stone, the highly anticipated spy action thriller is set to get a global release on Netflix, very soon. The release date and official trailer of the film, which features famous Hollywood star Gal Gadot in the titular role of Rachel Stone aka Agent Stone, was revealed at the prestigious Tudum Festival 2023, which was held in Brazil recently. The grand event was attended by Gadot and her co-stars from the film, Jamie Dornan, and Bollywood star Alia Bhatt. For the unversed, the project will mark Alia's debut in both OTT and Hollywood.

Alia Bhatt teams up with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan for a fun video

Ahead of the much-awaited Netflix project's release, Alia Bhatt recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a fun video with her co-stars, Gal Gadot, and Jamie Dornan. In the video, Gadot and Bhatt were seen making a heart using their hands. Dornan, on the other hand, made an action like putting a stone on the heart made by the ladies. Later, the trio broke into a good laugh. "A lot of heart and @jamiedornan with a stone #HeartOfStone," Alia Bhatt captioned her post.

Gal Gadot looks super stunning in a black outfit and bold red lips in the video. Alia Bhatt flaunted her post-pregnancy glow in a green Herve Leger gown, which she paired with a free hairdo and minimal make-up. Jamie Dornan looked handsome as always in a green suit, which he paired with a crisp white shirt and sleek hairdo.

Check out Alia Bhatt's Instagram video, below:

About Heart of Stone

According to the official synopsis, the much-awaited spy action thriller revolves around Gal Gadot's character Rachel Stone, who is on a dangerous mission to protect the mysterious MacGuffin, which is called ‘The Heart’. Jamie Dornan is appearing in the role of Parker in the film, which is directed by Tom Harper.

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, is playing the role of Keya Dhawan, a spy of Indian origin. Heart of Stone features a stellar star cast including Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, Paul Ready, and others in supporting roles. The much-awaited project, which is jointly penned by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, is slated to hit the screens on August 11, 2023.

