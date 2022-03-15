Alia Bhatt Birthday: 5 reasons why we are excited for the actress' Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone

After making her mark in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt is all set to take Hollywood by a storm soon as gears up to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in lead. The Netflix film will be a spy thriller and with a cast as amazing as this, it seems certain that the film is going to be turn out to be a big success.

Alia Bhatt who started off her Bollywood career with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year has come a long way already having starred in films of different genres and portraying characters with immense depth and maturity. Her critically acclaimed works include the recently released Gangubai Kathiawadi, Gully Boy and Raazi among others. While the 29-year-old actress already enjoys a massive fan following in India, it looks like with her Hollywood debut, Alia is about to gather a global fan base.

While little has been known about Heart of Stone as of now, we take a look at the reasons why we believe this film could turn out to be a gamechanger for Alia's career and why we are more than excited to witness it soon.

Heart of Stone's cast

Is there anyone in the world who is not impressed by Gal Gadot? With Bhatt getting a chance to team up with the Wonder Woman herself, we bet the two powerful actresses will spread magic both on and offscreen. To top it all, there's also Jamie Dornan in the film and while we don't know how Alia and Jamie's characters will meet in the film, we certainly hope they have some iconic exchanges onscreen.

Alia Bhatt's familiarity with the spy genre

Considering how brilliantly Alia shouldered a film like Raazi on her own, we bet she's going to be equally impressive in her first Hollywood film. Having worked in Raazi, Bhatt is familiar with the spy thriller genre and if she could leave on the edge-of-the-seat with her performance as Sehmat, we bet she is capable to do the same in her upcoming film.

Bhatt's collaboration with director Tom Harper

With her first Hollywood project, it's amazing that Alia is getting the opportunity to work with a filmmaker like Tom Harper who is known for his impressive previous works including The Aeronauts and Peaky Blinders.

Wonder Woman's sweet welcome for the Gangubai star

After the news about Alia starring the Heart of Stone was confirmed, the actress shared the same on her social media and her co-star Gal Gadot was quick enough to celebrate the same as she welcomed Bhatt on board for her film. Gal dropped a celebratory emoji in the comments, thus proving that the duo is set to become close as they work together on the film. We're all for this Wonder Woman and Gangubai friendship.

Alia's upcoming projects

With Heart of Stone, Alia will take on the spy genre while also working on other Bollywood films such as the romance drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and a buddy film, Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. She's also making her South debut with RRR and one thing that all these projects show is that the actress is unafraid to take on challenges and hence be it the Hollywood, South or Bollywood industry, it looks like Alia is here to rule.

Which Alia Bhatt film are you most looking forward to? Tell us in the comments below.

