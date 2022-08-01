Alia Bhatt talks about shooting Heart of Stone amid pregnancy; Gushes about co-stars Gal Gadot & Jamie Dornan

Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone and it's one of the most-awaited projects featuring the star. After delivering impressive performances in Bollywood, Bhatt will be sharing screenspace with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the upcoming film. In a recent interview with Variety, Alia spoke about her Hollywood debut.

While the actress recently announced her pregnancy after tying the knot with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia in her recent interview spoke about shooting for her Hollywood actioner amid the same. Speaking about shooting Heart of Stone, she said, "It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie But I’m also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated", via Variety.

Bhatt didn't just stop at that, she also spoke about her experience of teaming up with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan who also play lead roles in the film. Alia described her filming moments with them and said that she had a "lovely time." She further also added that she can't wait for the audiences to watch the film soon.

In the meantime, Alia also has some major releases lined up in Bollywood including Darlings which has been produced by Shah Rukh Khan and arrives on Netflix soon. Another major release for the actress is also Brahmastra in which she stars alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

