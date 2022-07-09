Alia Bhatt's Heart of Stone co-actor Jamie Dornan wishes her luck for the baby after she wraps the shoot

Alia Bhatt is all over the news these days both on the personal and professional front. The actress has recently wrapped up the shooting of her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone and her fans can’t keep calm about it. In fact, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress took to the social media and shared pics with co-star Gal Gadot and some pics from the sets of the movie as she announced the wrap. In the caption, “Heart of Stone - you have my wholeeeeeee heart. Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot and the whole team” and wrote about missing co-star Jamie Dornan.

She also spoke about having fun on the sets and stated, “I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can’t wait for you all to see the film”. And now, Jamie Dornan had taken to the comment section and sent best wishes to Alia for her new journey of motherhood. He wrote, “@aliaabhatt !!! Sorry I wasn’t there for your last day. Had sooo much fun working with you! Good luck with baby (baby emoticon)! And see you for promotion”.

Take a look at Jamie Dornan’s comment on Alia Bhatt’s post:

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan has also expressed her excitement on the actress’ collaboration with Gal Gadot and stated that she can’t wait to see them together. As of now, Alia, who announced her pregnancy in June, will be coming home soon. She is also looking forward to the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Also starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in the lead, the fantasy drama is slated to hit the screens on September 9, 2022.