Alia Bhatt's Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot sends love to her and Ranbir Kapoor on pregnancy news

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first baby together. The big news was shared by Bhatt on her Instagram as she dropped a photo of herself and Kapoor from the hospital as they seemed to be in the midst of a sonography appointment. Sharing the happy news with her friends and fans, Alia wrote in the caption, "Our baby ….. coming soon."

While congratulatory messages poured in for Alia and Ranbir from their friends as well as family members. Among them was also the actress' Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot who left a sweet comment on the post as she dropped three heart emojis. Alia is all set to make her Hollywood debut soon and will be sharing screen space with Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the same. Previously, Gal had also congratulated Bhatt on her wedding when the 29-year-old tied the knot with Ranbir in April this year.

Check out Gal Gadot's comment on Alia's post here:

Alia's pregnancy news left fans thrilled as the happy surprise comes just after the trailer of the couple's upcoming film together, Brahmastra was revealed. The film which is slated to release in September this year has been one of the most-anticipated films and fans can't wait to see Alia and Ranbir together on-screen for the first time.

As for the couple's pregnancy news, several celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar and more sent their love. Priyanka who is set to work with Alia in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa spoke reacted to the news saying, "Congratulations honey!! Yaaaaay! Can’t wait."

