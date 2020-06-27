Alia Shawkat denies rumours of dating Brad Pitt; Says 'We're just friends'

Alia Shawkat in one of her recent interviews has clarified that she is not dating Troy star Brad Pitt. She has also made a few other revelations along with the same.

Hollywood star Brad Pitt continues to remain in the news daily one way or the other. A few days back, there were rumours about the actor reconciling with Jennifer Aniston again. However, the two of them were never spotted together and thus the rumours were quashed themselves. But Brad was then seen more than once with his friend Alia Shawkat at various events and occasions thereby giving rise to a whole new level of speculations about his love life.

And now, Alia has finally broken her silence about the entire matter. In one of her recent interviews with Vulture, the State of Grace actress has rubbished all rumours stating that she is not dating Brad Pitt and that the two of them are just friends. Alia also opens up on how she was overwhelmed after being confronted by her friends about the same. Well, of course, she got to know about her linkup rumours with Brad through social media.

The 31-year old actress and the Moneyball actor initially sparked off their dating rumours when the two of them were spotted together while attending an art exhibition. Post that, the two of them made public appearances together at various events and occasions including a few gallery shows of Shawkat herself. As reported by a few media portals, Pitt and Shawkat had been hanging out even during the lockdown period. There were reports about the actress paying a visit to Brad Pitt’s house and chilling with the latter.

Credits :Vulture

Share your comment ×