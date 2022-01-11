Alia Shawkat REVEALS Brad Pitt said 'sorry' to her for dating rumours which actor 'had no awareness of at all'

Alia Shawkat is being brutally honest about those incessant dating rumours with Brad Pitt that put her under constant media scrutiny for months. After their first spotting in 2019, the two were constantly linked, even after Alia vehemently denied them, stating they're "just friends." In a recent conversation with The New Yorker, Shawkat was asked if there still is "runoff" from those romance speculations with Brad, with people still following her around, hoping to get close to the Bullet Train star.

Alia revealed, "Thank God, no. It came in hot and left as fast as it came in. It happened during COVID, and I was alone with it. It was so weird. Now it's like a weird dream, where I'm, like, Did that happen?' As for whether Pitt was amused by the dating rumours, Shawkat recalled, "He had no awareness of it at all. Which is so funny. Because he doesn't read that s**t. I was, like, 'You know everyone thinks we're dating? And there's this whole thing, and I'm being followed.' And he was, like, 'I'm sorry. It happens. If you hang out with me, it happens.' He had no awareness of it at all."

On the other hand, for the 32-year-old actress, the romance speculations with the 58-year-old actor "was not fun at all," especially because she's not an actor who has had to deal with "the paparazzi," given how "they don't know who the f**k I am," something she finds "ironic." Explaining her stance, the Being the Ricardos star added, "It has nothing to do with Brad as a person—he's a great f*****g guy. But of course the idea of me being romantically involved with an older white guy is what gets me the most attention. Not a twenty-year career. That's what gets me. And it's ironic and gross and stupid."

Talking about the "super brief" dating rumours and how she's "fine" with it, Alia went on to admit that she "was shaken up by it." Recounting the "embarrassing photos" of herself, "carrying way too much s**t to get inside" her Highland Par studio, every day, with paparazzi following her, Shawkat concluded to The New Yorker, "Then they just disappeared, and now they don't give a s**t."

