Alia Shawkat runs an errand amid reports of her growing closeness with Brad Pitt

Alia Shawkat spotted shopping for groceries in LA amid reports of her friendship with Brad Pitt make the headlines.

Alia Shawkat has been in the spotlight since rumours of her stayover at Brad Pitt's place. A recent report hinted that the two stars are spending a majority of quarantine together. While these rumours fuel speculations of their romantic relationship, the Arrested Development star was spotted in Los Angeles to run a few errands. The actress was seen shopping for groceries while grabbing a cup of coffee. The actress was seen sporting a black shirt which she paired with shorts.

She stepped out wearing a patterned face mask amid the Coronavirus crisis and lockdown in the US. The photos of the 31-year-old were shared by Daily Mail. The paparazzi spotted the actress a day after Us Weekly reported that Alia and Brad share a "very organic and easy" friendship. A source informed the outlet, "They’re hanging out plenty. They’re only about 10 minutes away from each other, so Alia will bike or walk to Brad’s place whenever they have time to chill."

The insider also added that Alia has been helping him at his art studio, "helping him brainstorm projects to get involved in, and vice versa.” The reports about their friendship also come amid a report suggesting Angelina Jolie and Brad currently share a cordial relationship. Another source told Us Weekly that things between Brad and Angelina have been better than before. "They’re more cordial — they’re aiming toward resolutions that work for each of them," the grapevine revealed.

Meanwhile, there were also rumours suggesting Angelina and Brad's daughter Shiloh wanted to call Jennifer Aniston "mummy". However, the actress's rep clarified the rumours. Read more here: Jennifer Aniston DISMISSES rumours of Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh wanting to call her 'mummy'

