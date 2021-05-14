Alice Cooper calls Johnny Depp 'most harmless human being'; Defends the actor against Amber Heard abuse claims

Johnny Depp's friend Alice Cooper defended the actor against abuse claims by calling him the sweetest person he has ever met in his life.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's ongoing legal trial relating to abuse claims by the latter have been in the news for a while now. After losing the libel case Depp had filed against a UK tabloid for calling him a 'wife beater', the actor has now found support from a friend who recently defended him in an interview. Alice Cooper recently spoke to Page Six where he discussed Depp's personality and declared his friend to be the sweetest people he has met.

Dissing Heard's claims about her ex-husband being abusive towards her, Cooper spoke to the portal saying, "Johnny is one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met in my life." Alice further reacted to the claims of Depp indulging in domestic violence and said, "He is the most harmless human being I’ve ever met, so I’m not buying into all of the other stories at because I know him and everybody else who knows him knows that."

While Cooper maintained that he hasn't spoken to Depp amid his legal battle but stated that he had received some emails from the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

Depp and Heard who were married for only a year filed for divorce soon and the Aquaman star even filed a restraining order against Depp alleging physical and verbal abuse during their relationship. While Depp lost the libel case in UK, the duo are still waiting for their next hearing in the USD 50 million defamation lawsuit that Depp has filed against Heard in Virginia state court.

