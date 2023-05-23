Alice to Therese no Maboroshi Kōjō: Release date, trailer, and more; Everything about the upcoming anime movie

MAPPA Studio, also known as 'Heaven on Earth' for anime fans, is said to be one of the best anime studios that has ever existed. At a recent event, Studio Mappa surprised its anime fans as it announced the release of a brand-new trailer and the much-awaited release date for the anime movie Alice to Therese no Maboroshi Kojo. The upcoming anime movie’s screenplay is written by the well-known Mari Okada and it is directed by him too. The movie is expected to make waves in the anime community soon.

Alice to Therese no Maboroshi Kojo release date

All the details about the primary cast, plot introduction, new teaser trailer, teaser image, and more for Mari Okada's original anime film were announced at the MAPPA Stage 2023 event on Sunday. The studio announced that Alice to Therese no Maboroshi Kojo will be released on September 15.

Alice to Therese no Maboroshi Kojo cast and plot

The upcoming movie will feature Junya Enoki as the 14-year-old Masamune Kikuiri, Reina Ueda as Masamune's classmate, Atsumi Sagami, and Misaki Kuno will play the enigmatic female Itsumi.

Masamune, a third-year middle school student, lives in a town where time has frozen since a violent explosion at a steelworks firm has blocked off all exits. Residents of the town are prevented from altering in order to return to normalcy one day, and they go about their bleak daily lives.

Masamune's classmate Atsumi brings him one day to the steelworks factory's fifth blast furnace, where they encounter a female who is wild like a wolf and cannot speak. The meeting of Masamune and these two females disturbs the world's balance. The uncontrollable "love impulse" of bored guys and girls begins to destroy the world.

Meanwhile, Okada is writing and directing the film, which was first announced by MAPPA in 2021. The original piece is also attributed to Okada. Tadashi Hiramatsu is the assistant director, while Yuriko Ishii (Another, Persona, Trinity Soul) is the character designer and main animator. The art is directed by Kazuki Higashiji (Angel Beats!, Hanasaku Iroha's Blossoms for Tomorrow, The Piano Forest). Speaking of the soundtrack, it is composed by Masaru Yokoyama (Her Blue Sky, Horimiya). And, the anime film is being distributed by Warner Bros.

