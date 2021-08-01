Alicia Keys posts a sweet tribute for Swizz Beatz on 11th wedding anniversary: It’s just getting better

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary. On Saturday, Keys took to Instagram to share a sweet post celebrating the same as she reflected on their marriage and relationship in an emotional note. Sharing a throwback photo with Swizz Beatz where she was seen wearing face paint, the If I Ain't Got You singer referred to her husband as "soulmate."

In her captions along with their adorable photo, Keys wrote, "Soulmates. Deeper then soulmates. Twin flames. An existential earthquake. My souls mirror." She further gushed about her relationship saying, "All these are good but still not strong enough to describe our precious, precious love. Happy anniversary my love! Woooooooowwwwwwww it’s just getting better!! I celebrate, honor and deeply respect us!!"

It has been known that Alicia and Swizz have known each other since they were teenagers. While Keys has maintained that she wasn't interested in Beatz for long and at one point in her autobiographical book also mentioned how despite meet often because of their common circle, she wanted "nothing to do with that scene or with Swizz."

Check out Alicia Keys' wedding anniversary post Here

Although the duo eventually began dating in 2010 and also married the same year with a ceremony in Corsica. Alicia and Swizz are now parents to two children together: sons Egypt, 10, and Genesis, 6.

Keys recently opened up in an interview with People about managing her family amid the pandemic and how strange it was to spend so much time together. She said, "We looked at each other the other day and were like 'So this is what it's really like to be married.' It was really funny."

