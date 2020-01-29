Alicia Keys REVEALS backstage details about her Grammys 2020 tribute to Kobe Bryant; Says ‘It was like magic’

Alicia Keys told Ellen DeGeneres about what went down at Grammys 2020 backstage while she was preparing a tribute for Kobe Bryant. Check out what she had to say.

With the news of legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant's death breaking just five hours before Grammy Awards 2020 was scheduled to kick-off, the organisers made some last-minute changes in host Alicia Keys’ opening monologue and the result was moving! During her appearance on the latest episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Alicia shared details about what went on backstage while she and her team were trying to come up with a 'proper' tribute to retired NBA star.

“We were all freaking out because obviously hearing the news about Kobe and his [13-year-old daughter Gianna] was so tragic. None of us can still believe it now, to this day,” the 39-year-old singer recalled. She also stated that it all happened very quickly because they had originally planned on doing something totally different, but the news just changed it. “It was definitely a crazy feeling because literally minutes before we were going to do something else and we had to really figure out how could we properly honour him in his house on this night,” she told Ellen.

She recalled meditating and talking to her close ones to come up with the perfect tribute for the player. “It was like that magic that happens when it's necessary. Like, whoa whoa whoa! It was so much, but I was so honored to be able to share that with all of us - the entire world - that we together could go through something that hurt so bad together. And I feel really honored to have been able to be there with you in that time,” she said. Alicia opened the show by giving an emotional tribute to the late legend and her monologue was followed by Lizzo’s powerful performance, who also took the opportunity to dedicate her songs to the basketball star.

