Alicia Silverstone marks 26 years since Clueless’ release; Recreates iconic scene from the film with son Bear

Marking the 26th anniversary since the iconic film Clueless was released, actress Alicia Silverstone recently recreated a fun scene from the film with some help from her son. Today, the 44-year-old actress marked almost three decades since the teen hit first released back in 1995. The actress made a TikTok now, recreating one of the film's memorable scenes alongside her son, Bear Blu.

The actress recreated a scene where her character Cher Horowitz and her father are having an argument over an outfit, Silverstone naturally portrayed her iconic character Cher, while her son Bear, 10, stepped in to take on the role of Cher's dad, who was originally played by Dan Hedaya. For the scene, both Silvertone and Bear dressed up, with the mother of one wearing a cream-coloured silk dress and her son — who Silverstone shares with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki — sporting a comically oversized suit and pair of black glasses. "What's up daddy?! Today marks 26 years since #Clueless premiered!" Silverstone captioned the social media post.

This isn’t the first time Silverstone has recreated a scene from this movie. Last month, while debuting on Tik Tok, the actress similarly reenacted an iconic scene from Clueless with the help of her son. Sporting a yellow plaid jacket reminiscent of the one her character dons in the film, Silverstone strutted forward to the tune of No Doubt's "Just a Girl" at the opening of the 10-second clip. Bear then came into the frame to put his arm around his mom's shoulder before she pushes him away and mimics Cher's memorable line, "Ew, get off of me! Ugh, as if!" The pair then made up and hugged as the clip came to a close. "Ugh! As if... I wouldn't join TikTok," Silverstone wrote alongside the video at the time, adding the hashtags "#Clueless" and "#AsIf."

