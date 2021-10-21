Alicia Silverstone OPENS UP on how she 'got banned' from the same dating app twice

Alicia Silverstone is speaking up about her past experiences with dating apps – with mixed results! The actress appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, where she revealed to host and friend Drew Barrymore, as well as dating counselor Damona Hoffman, that she had been banned from a dating app twice.

"A few years ago I tried to get on one of the dating apps and I put a fake profile because I wasn't comfortable yet being me," Silverstone said as per PEOPLE. "And then I got kicked off, I got banned." However, Silverstone didn't let that stop her. "I tried again," she said. Silverstone, who divorced husband Christopher Jarecki in 2018, claimed on Tuesday that she attempted to go back on the dating apps after hearing that Barrymore, 46, and actress Sharon Stone were also interested in online dating. Unfortunately for the Clueless star, her encounter was short-lived as she got banned once again

However, when it comes to dating in general, Silverstone said Tuesday that she tries to be as "open and clear" as possible from the outset to determine whether her path matches with a prospective partner's. Interestingly, Silverstone, who is currently working on many projects, including the second season of Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club, expressed her excitement to completely immerse herself in Bumble. "It's an adventure," she said as per PEOPLE.

Using dating apps may be an emotional roller coaster. You may strike up a conversation with a stranger in cyberspace, or you might get ghosted by an interesting prospect. Having said that, congratulations to Silverstone for being brave enough to attempt something new!

ALSO READ:Alicia Silverstone recalls being body shamed after playing Batgirl in Batman & Robin; They called me fatgirl