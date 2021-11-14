Alicia Silverstone REACTS to Paul Rudd's sexiest man alive title with a hilarious meme; Find out

Alicia Silverstone is celebrating Paul Rudd's position as Sexiest Man Alive with a cute meme. The actress uploaded a TikTok meme from their 1995 film Clueless, in which her character, Cher, walks by a fountain after realising she's in love with Josh (Rudd).

In the TikTok, Cher, Silverstone's character gazed up to the sky at a superimposed picture of Paul Rudd on the cover of People and mouthed, 'Oh My God,' as Drake's Know Yourself played in the background. The Batman & Robin star captioned the video, "I mean... Cher's been saying he is kind of a Baldwin since 1995." As per Daily Mail, Silverstone's caption references a scene in the film in which her character has a lengthy inner monologue about Josh, the character played by Rudd.

The monologue goes, "He dresses funny, he listens to complaint rock, he’s not even cute in a conventional way. I mean, he’s just like this slug that hangs around the house all the time! Ugh! And he’s a hideous dancer, couldn’t take him anywhere." However, she then changes her tone saying, 'What am I stressing about, this is like, Josh. Okay, okay, so he’s kind of a Baldwin.'

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston, another of Rudd's former co-stars, also congratulated him, posting a video of Rudd's PEOPLE picture session on her Instagram Story. "This makes me so happy. We've ALWAYS known this, but Paul Rudd is officially @people's Sexiest Man Alive!" Aniston wrote over the video. In addition to The Object of My Affection, Aniston and Rudd co-starred in the 2012 comedy Wanderlust and the last two seasons of Friends, when Rudd portrayed Phoebe's (Lisa Kudrow) husband Mike Hannigan.

ALSO READ:Jennifer Aniston says 'we've always known this' as she REACTS to Paul Rudd's Sexiest Man Alive title