Alicia Silverstone recalls being body shamed after playing Batgirl in Batman & Robin; They called me fatgirl

Alicia Silverstone recollects being body-shamed after she played the role of Batgirl in 1997 film Batman & Robin.

Alicia Silverstone essayed the role of Batgirl in the 1997 film Batman & Robin alongside George Clooney and Uma Thurman. Playing a superheroine is a delight for every actress. However, Alicia Silverstone recalls a bitter memory about the film, in her conversation with The Guardian. "That definitely wasn’t my favourite film-making experience," Alicia told the portal as the remembered being body-shamed after featuring in the fantasy film. Alicia, who won hearts with her role in Clueless, received flak after playing Batgirl in Batman & Robin.

"They would make fun of my body when I was younger. It was hurtful but I knew they were wrong," she recalled. "I wasn’t confused. I knew that it was not right to make fun of someone’s body shape, that doesn’t seem like the right thing to be doing to a human," she added. The Joel Schumacher directorial Batman & Robin did not work wonders at the Box Office. Even the actors associated with the film received flak by the paparazzi and the audience. Speaking about the same, Alia admitted, "There were working circumstances that were less than favourable in terms of how things went down."

In a conversation with Collider, Alicia Silverstone also revealed that she wishes to reprise her Batgirl role in Batman & Robin and remake the film in today's time as she feels that the industry was a lot different 2 decades ago than it is now. "I cherished every one of my scenes with [Alfred actor] Michael Gough. Michael Gough is a fantasy and I simply love that man to such an extent," she said. "I’m attempting to think what else I’d be pleased with. That is to say, I like it when I get the opportunity to do the battling scenes with Uma Thurman. That is entertaining. However, I’d prefer to do it once more as this lady! I figure it would be vastly improved at this point," she added.

