Alicia Silverstone wishes to play Batgirl again in the 1997 film Batman & Robin

Alicia Silverstone played the Batgirl in 1997 hit Batman & Robin and she wishes to reprise her role and step into the shoes of Barbara Wilson aka Batgirl once again. Its been 23 years since the superhit film hit the screens but the actress says she would love revisiting her role now and talks about how it would be different than what it was 2 decades ago. In her conversation with Collider, Alicia summed up her Batman & Robin journey and revealed why she wishes to redo the film.

"I cherished every one of my scenes with [Alfred actor] Michael Gough. Michael Gough is a fantasy and I simply love that man to such an extent. Along these lines, you realize simply being with him was so staggering and exquisite," she admitted. "I’m attempting to think what else I’d be pleased with. That is to say, I like it when I get the opportunity to do the battling scenes with Uma Thurman. That is entertaining. However, I’d prefer to do it once more as this lady! I figure it would be vastly improved at this point," Alicia further added.

Batman & Robin hit the cinema halls in the 90s but the film failed to work wonders at the box office. Alicia Silverstone's role as Batgirl too received a lot of flak by the audience who trolled her for her acting, which is why Alicia Silverstone wishes to get another chance to do the same film and reprise her role better.

