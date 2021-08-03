Alicia Vikander defends her Danish Girl co star Eddie Redmayne; Says ‘he did a wonderful job’

Actress Alicia Vikander recently spoke about the backlash Eddie Redmayne faced for playing a real-life transgender woman in their 2015 film “The Danish Girl”. While promoting her new film “The Green Knight”, Vikander told Insider about The Danish Girl: “When we were making the film, it was such a learning experience.” She continued: “And I think Eddie did a wonderful job in the role.”

If you haven’t seen the film, Redmayne played Danish painter Lili Elbe in the Oscar-winning flick. The real-life Elbe was married to fellow artist Gerda Wegener, played by Vikander in the film. Vikander said of the criticism, “I totally understand the criticism that has been out there, because we need to make change and we need to make sure that trans men and women actually get a foot in and get work.”

“My only concern is that we may need to get to a point in the end where we have trans women and men playing cis characters. Because that is the main thing, you know?” she added.

Previously, Redmayne has also discussed his role in the movie several times, while talking at the film’s Toronto International Film Festival premiere of the film, the actor said: “What I found astounding, in relation to Lili’s story, is that almost 100 years on — I know there is a conversation going on at the moment, and that is wonderful — but there is still so much progress that needs to happen,” People magazine reported back then.

“It’s amazing, this conversation, and that the world is becoming educated. But I think there’s still a long way to go,” Redmayne added.

