Alicia Vikander spills the tea on working with husband Michael Fassbender in the future

In a rare interview, Alicia Vikander gave insight into her married life with Michael Fassbender and revealed any potential plans of working with him in the future.
Alicia Vikander has been spending the lockdown in France with her husband Michael Fassbender and she’s opening up about what life has been like for them! The 31-year-old Oscar-winning actress spoke to Elle UK and opened up about her marital life with X-men star Fassbender.

 

Alicia was asked if Michael ever unsuspectingly walks in the background of her Zoom calls and she said he hasn’t. She added, “But that’s the thing when you’re in your house. There’s always a risk of someone in the background. My husband was often around making coffee or putting the boiler on.” The couple got married in October 2017 and Alicia told the magazine that they decided to settle down in Lisbon, Portugal “to get away from London and big cities.”

 

Alicia says that she and husband Michael wanted to attend the Black Lives Matter protests while in quarantine, but she stayed home because of COVID-19. “We wanted to be out there but, for obvious reasons, couldn’t leave the house,” she said. 

 

Since Alicia and Michael met while working together on the movie The Light Between Oceans, she was asked if the couple would ever work again, Alicia said: “I would love to work with him one day, but we’re very much individuals, which I love and I think is good in any relationship. We both take on parts because it’s a film that is right for us, so it would have to be the same if we were ever to work together again.”

 

