Alien: Romulus Gets India Release Date With New Trailer Unleashing Fresh Horror From THESE Creatures

Alien: Romulus will surely not give any of its viewers a chance to breathe without fear. While the movie is just days away from its release, the filmmakers are simply making it even more exciting. As seen in the recently released trailer of Alien: Romulus, the new crew happens to feel more threatened as they are hunted down by the deep interstellar creatures.

The instantly chilling events in the trailer give us a fresh and even clearer look at the Facehuggers, which we all are excited to see in the upcoming flick. Stranded in an eerie spaceship, the young colonists are continuously afraid as they try to stay alive.

It is not just the Fachuggers that they should be afraid of, but the trailer also gives us a wide look at the black, huge, and roaring Xenomorph coming out from the smoke. While there happens to be a lot of action, there surely isn't time to stay calm in the recently released trailer of Alien: Romulus.

In one sequence, which happens to be just another attempt to stay alive, we see the crewmates of the ship using a Taser to unhook the Facehuggers. In another horrifying sequence, which makes it even more fabled, we see a man trying to escape a huge group of Facehuggers as they run behind him.

Then, right before the title shows up in the trailer, the final sequence has us scarred and all hyped up through the chilling scene of a Xenomorph screaming at a colonizer.

The 20th Century Studios India is all hyped up to introduce the sci-fi-loving audience to a tale of young space colonizers who come across unknown life beings.

As terrified as they are, the crew even has to survive the events taking place in the derelict space station. Talking about the movie Alien: Romulus will take its audience to the old roots. The film is placed between the sci-fi horror classic, the very first Alien (1979) by Ridley Scott, and the grand entry of James Cameron’s sequel, Aliens.

Directed and penned by Fede Alvarez, Alien: Romulus will star Isabela Merced, Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Spike Fearn, Archie Renaux, Aileen Wu, and more. Scott is also returning for the film, this time as a producer.

The movie will be released in Indian theatres on August 23, 2024.

