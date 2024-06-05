Alien: Romulus New Trailer Brings Back Outer Space Horror With Xenomorphs And Face-Huggers; Watch

Fede Álvarez is coming ahead with a new entry in the epic sci-fi horror franchise. Alien: Romulus is the latest installment that will make you question your fears, as its latest trailer brings forth Xenomorphs from your deepest nightmares.

The recently launched Alien: Romulus trailer takes fans through the dark settings where humans are being hunted by creatures in outer space.

Alien: Romulus trailer is out

The fans of sci-horror were treated with another grand trailer of Alien: Romulus and some really menacing scenes. While the initial few seconds of the trailer set a perfect mood for what’s about to come, it even develops a scary atmosphere with its eerie and confusing music.

Soon the viewers are taken to the endless and dark corridors giving them a scary feel, which is exactly needed in the Alien franchise. A team of space settlers is then shown to be hunted and chased by the huge Xenomorphs, and face huggers.

However, even the latest trailer doesn't reveal much about the plot. It is expected that the entry by Fede Álvarez will take its fanatics back to the roots of the Alien franchise and focus on the most appreciated elements that held all the movies at the top of its genre.

The first teaser trailer was launched in the month of March and garnered all the attention that was needed for itself. As the movie is coming closer to its release date, it can be expected that another trailer might drop, somewhere around next month or at the beginning of August.

Advertisement

About Alien: Romulus

Alien: Romulus is coming ahead with a grand cast and a story that will make your present nightmares look like a joke. Cailee Spaeny best known for movies like Pacific Rim Uprising, Civil War as well as Priscilla will be seen in the film.

She will be seen alongside David Jonsson and Archie Renaux, along with the Madame Web actress Isabela Merced.

As per the official plot of Alien: Romulus, the film will follow the story of a group of young space colonizers. These young colonizers will come across the terrifying Xenomorphs while exploring the depths of an abandoned space station. And soon the hunt and the chase will begin in the deserted station.

Alien: Romulus is being directed by Fede Alvarez, a director who is widely known for his movies like Don't Breathe and the 2013 Evil Dead.

The film will be released on August 16, 2024.

ALSO READ: Ridley Scott Is Back With New Terrifying Space Adventure in Alien: Romulus; Watch the Trailer