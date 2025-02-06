Alison Arngrim Reveals 'None' of the Original Cast Members Were Called Back For Netflix Reboot

Alison Arngrim is sharing her thoughts over the upcoming reboot series of Little House on the Prairie. In conversation with ReMIND, the actress revealed her concerns and claimed that none of the original cast members were called in for the Netflix series.

The streaming platform announced the release of the reboot show, and the actress believes that the makers might not follow the format as the original one. In conversation with the media portal, Arngrim revealed, “It’s not really like a reboot; they’re not going back to Walnut Grove.”

She further added, “They’re not going to have Doc Baker and Miss Beadle, and they’re certainly not going to have Al Burton and all the people who were made up for the show. It is going back to the books.”

The actress, who played the role of Nellie Oleson, continued to state, “This [show] is part of the Laura Ingalls Wilder multiverse.” Speaking of the concerns, Arngrim said, “So concerns that they’re going to run amok away from the books and make it into something weird—not happening. [Friendly Family Productions] will pull the plug on it before anything like that happens.”

Furthermore, the lead of the original cast revealed that none of the members of their gang was contacted for the reboot. “None of us, as far as I know, our gang, are in at this point. I have been joking for years that I’m finally old enough to play Mrs. Oleson, so call me!”

Meanwhile, the makers will soon drop the date for the reboot release.