Alison Brie REVEALS how she met husband Dave Franco in 2011: It was incredible matchmaking

In a chat with talk show host Jimmy Fallon, Alison Brie recently recalled how she met her current husband Dave Franco, and revealed that the couple was actually set up by a common friend.
2968 reads Mumbai
Alison Brie appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday where the actress shared the sweet story of how she met her husband Dave Franco. The 37-year-old opened up about the surprising start of their courtship and how she met Franco in 2011. During the chat, Alison shared a romantic anecdote from the couple’s past and revealed that her love story with Dave started off in New Orleans at Mardi Gras. Elaborating more about the same, "it starts off in New Orleans at Mardi Gras, where all great love stories begin," Brie recalled. "It's a very romantic story and very sweet", The Rental actress added.

 

Brie continued saying "It was some incredible matchmaking done by my friend Jules, after we ran into Dave at the airport." She added: "He was sitting next to her across the [dinner] table and…my friend texts me under the table and says 'You should hook up with Dave'…and I responded with 'Yes please' with a lot of thumbs up emojis." Alison Brie also admitted that Jules actually showed Dave the text. "He was like 'I'm in!'" 

 

Watch the full chat below:

 

 

She also added that her romance with him continued after they met again in New York, which she described as the 'wining and dining' portion of them meeting each other. Brie shared how Franco left a secret note in her sweatshirt on the last day of their trip which read, "Come with me to Paris". The pair have been happily married since March 2017.

Credits :Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Getty Images

