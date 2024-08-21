Fans are concerned because Alicia Silverstone seems to be unsure about what she ate. In a TikTok video posted on Monday, the 47-year-old star of Clueless bit into a fruit she saw on the street in England and asked her followers to help identify it.

In the video, Silverstone says, "We were talking about if this was a tomato or not when it was on the street. Viewing these leaves, which indicate the plant from whence the fruit originated, she declared in the video that "it's definitely not." "... So what the heck is this?" Silverstone said, "I don't think you're supposed to eat this," as she took a bite out of the fruit.

The singer was immediately informed by her TikTok and Instagram fans that she might have eaten a potentially poisonous berry. "That is a toxic Jeruselum cherry! Assuming you're ok. Though it's evening in England right now, this video was taken during the day," a follower commented.

Some fans expressed worries over the actress's health, while others questioned why someone would consume an unidentified fruit or vegetable from a plant they chance to stumble upon while taking a stroll.

However, after the comments section was flooded with worries and people asking her health update, the actress shared an update. She drooped a photo of herself writing, "Alive and well! Don’t worry… I didn’t swallow"

The Queensland Poisons Information Centre states that the Jerusalem cherry is deadly throughout, especially the unripe fruits. The early symptoms are listed as fever, sweating, vomiting, stomach pain, headache, and increased heart rate, and they might be delayed for several hours or lasting for several days.

Advertisement

Silverstone's finest performances are as Barbara Wilson/Batgirl in 1997's Batman & Robin and as Cher Horowitz in the 1995 Valley girl-ified Jane Austen adaptation Clueless.

The actress has been working consistently on movies in recent years, including the horror flicks Perpetrator, The Requin, and The Lodge, as well as the upcoming Kyle Mooney picture Y2K and the movie Reptile, in which she costarred with Benicio Del Toro.

ALSO READ: 'She Showed Me The Ropes': Lily Collins Praises Sandra Bullock for Having Her Back While Filming 'The Blind Side'