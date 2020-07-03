  1. Home
#ALIVE director gushes about Park Shin Hye: Her infinite potential and unexpectedness fit really well

Park Shin Hye recently starred in the zombie-thriller #ALIVE. The film sees her star opposite Yoo Ah In. The film's director gushed about the actress in a recent interview.
South Korean movie #ALIVE has everyone's attention. The zombie-thriller premiered on June 24 and it has been ruling the box office ever since. The movie has recorded over 1 million moviegoers within five days of its release. As the movie continues to draw audiences, #ALIVE director Jo Il Hyung recently opened up about casting Park Shin Hye in the zombie movie. Fans of the actress have watched her play numerous roles but she is best known for her role in romantic dramas. 

The director wanted to help Park Shin Hye break away from the image. As reported by Sports Chosun and translated by Soompi, Jo Il Hyung said, "I thought that Yoo Bin could really come to life as the role broke her typical image within romantic comedies. Park Shin Hye showcased that potential and depth in this film without a doubt.” The director added that although her role was comparatively less, The Heirs actress demonstrated the growth of her character well. 

"Park Shin Hye helped effectively demonstrate the growth of her character. In particular, after defensively confining herself, she finds hope watching Joon Woo and gradually transforms to begin actively taking action," he said. The director further gushed, "I thought her infinite potential and unexpectedness fit really well with Yoo Bin." 

The filmmaker also gushed about Yoo Ah In. He said the actor left him experiencing goosebumps. "I got goosebumps watching the range, flexibility, and depth of his acting in his previous work. Before I met him, I remember watching one of his scenes in ‘The Throne‘ on mute to focus solely on his subtle expressions," he said. “Yoo Ah In’s diverse expression of emotion and Park Shin Hye’s unexpected ability to break out of her typical image," the director added. 

