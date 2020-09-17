ALIVE star Yoo Ah In shaves his head and sports a heavy body for Voice of Silence; Actor gets ZERO dialogues

#ALIVE star Yoo Ah In sports an almost bald look in his upcoming movie, Voice of Silence. The movie premieres in October.

Yoo Ah In was last seen in #ALIVE. The actor starred opposite Park Shin Hye in the survival drama. A few months since its release, Yoo Ah In gears for his next Korean movie but he has undergone a massive makeover. The Korean star no longer holds a lean frame. Instead, Yoo Ah In sports a bulkier look. To top it off, he has also shaved his head bald. According to Koreaboo, the international actor has undergone a huge transformation for his movie, Voice of Silence.

The movie is a crime thriller and revolves around two men employed by a criminal organisation to clean up the aftermath. His role includes burying bodies and cleaning up the scene. However, one day they receive an order to take care of an 11-year-old kidnapped girl. They eventually grow close to the young girl. However, when they take the girl to their boss, they learn that he's died, putting the duo in a tricky situation.

For the role, Yoo Ah In has gained about 15 kilos for his role. While he has revamped himself for the role, it has been reported that the actor has zero lines in the movie. Yup, the lead actor has no lines in the movie. But it seems unclear if the character is mute or if he doesn't choose to speak in the movie. Yoo Ah In stars alongside Itaewon Class fame star Yoo Jae Myung. The actor took to Instagram and shared the poster on his Instagram. Check out the poster below:

