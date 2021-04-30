All 5 arrested in shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker and kidnapping her dogs plead not guilty; Read Details.

As per latest reports, the group of five involved in kidnapping Lady Gaga's dogs and shooting her dog walker have been arrested, presented in court but have pleaded not guilty.

In late February, Lady Gaga reached out to millions of her fans on social media and requested them to keep an eye out for her two stolen bulldogs while she was shooting in Italy. In a violent incident, the singer's dog walker was shot while walking her three dogs in Los Angeles and two of her bulldogs were stolen. As per latest reports, the group of five involved in this incident have been arrested by the police and even presented in court.

James Jackson, 18; Jaylin White, 19; Lafayette Whaley, 27; Harold White, 40; and Jennifer McBride, 50 have been arrested and charged in connection to the crimes. According to E!News, they have however pleaded not guilty to the crime. As per the portal, spokesperson for the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office revealed that each suspect pled not guilty to the charges against them.

As for the charges, James, Jaylin, and Lafayette have been charged with one count each of attempted murder and robbery. Whereas, Harold and Jennifer have been charged with one count each of accessory attempted murder. Apart from these charges, James was also charged with one count of "assault with a semiautomatic firearm and a felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle" and Jaylin is facing one count of "assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury", reported E!News.

They are each being held at $1 million bail. It is yet to be seen how the court proceedings will now move forward.

As for Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer, he was recuperating in the hospital and in a detailed Instagram post wrote about the incident in March.

ALSO READ: Lady Gaga's dog walker opens up on horrific incident, reveals he's in recovery after 'close call with death'

Share your comment ×