All about Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford's cosy LA dinner amid dating rumours

Billie and Jesse were spotted hanging out together at two separate occasions. A photo of the duo enjoying dinner at an LA eatery was seen as well as the two also spent time together at the Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios. Romance rumours for the duo began after Pop Crave shared a photo of the two enjoying dinner together.

Billie Eilish 's love life is creating headlines as the singer was recently spotted enjoying a dinner outing with The Neighbourhood's Jesse Rutherford over the weekend. After photos of the duo's recent outing went viral on social media, Eilish's fans began speculating if the duo is dating considering they were reportedly spotted getting cosy.

Billie and Jesse looked 'happy together'

According to Entertainment Tonight, Andrew Axelband, who was also dining at Crossroads Kitchen when Billie and Jesse were around maintained that the duo looked "happy together" and spent hours at the restaurant while also sharing some cosy moments. The eyewitness maintained that it looked like a date and that the duo spent over three hours at the restaurant while relishing pasta dishes.

Eilish and Rutherford's cosy moment

As per Axelband, at one point Billie touched the back of Jesse's head and he also kissed her on the cheek. The eyewitness further informed ET that the two also shared a kiss. Andrew further added, "Billie looked very good and they seemed comfortable and happy together. They didn't get up at all from their table during the meal, and were focused on each other and looking in each other's eyes the whole time. At one point, they spoke about their plans and possibly going to a party at the Kardashians'."

In their second spotting in the same week, Billie and Jesse were also captured in a TikTok video as they walked out of the amusement parks Halloween haunts whilst holding hands. Billie's brother Finneas had also accompanied them and he had also shared an Instagram Story from their outing earlier in the night, which featured Rutherford. While Billie hasn't been vocal about her romantic relationships, she was previously linked to Brandon "Q" Adams and actor Matthew Tyler Vorce. As for The Neighbourhood's singer he was in a relationship with model Devon Lee Carlson but split last year.

