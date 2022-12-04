All about 'epic' Art Basel bash attended by Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio and more A-list stars

Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Serena Williams and a string of other A-list celebrities recently attended Art Basel Miami’s 20th year at Wayne and Cynthia Boich’s star-studded party on Friday night. The party reportedly kicked off with a nearly 1-hour performance by 50 Cent which included his hits like Candy Shop as per Page Six.

According to a party attendee who spoke to Page Six, “Everyone who was anyone was there" at the star-studded bash. DiCaprio who was recently spotted partying on a USD 150 million yacht arrived to the festivities via boat and was reportedly seen wearing his signature baseball cap. An insider informed the portal that the Oscar-winning actor was seen dancing among a sea of models.