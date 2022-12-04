All about 'epic' Art Basel bash attended by Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio and more A-list stars
It was a star-studded night as Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio and who's who of Hollywood made it to the Art Basel bash in Miami. Here's all you need to know about the same.
Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Serena Williams and a string of other A-list celebrities recently attended Art Basel Miami’s 20th year at Wayne and Cynthia Boich’s star-studded party on Friday night. The party reportedly kicked off with a nearly 1-hour performance by 50 Cent which included his hits like Candy Shop as per Page Six.
According to a party attendee who spoke to Page Six, “Everyone who was anyone was there" at the star-studded bash. DiCaprio who was recently spotted partying on a USD 150 million yacht arrived to the festivities via boat and was reportedly seen wearing his signature baseball cap. An insider informed the portal that the Oscar-winning actor was seen dancing among a sea of models.
Kardashian-Jenners at Art Basel bash
Kim Kardashian and her sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were seen in attendance at the Art Basel bash. Kim and Khloe were seen were seen partying at their own VIP table with close friends Venus and Serena Williams.Also, Kylie was seen accompanied by Travis Scott at the party. As per Page Six, after DJ duo Sofi Tukker got onstage to play, Khloe and Sean “Diddy” Combs were seen salsa dancing inside the Boichs’ stunning living room. Before this bash, Kim and Khloe also attended the Art Basel Miami Beach fair.
'Epic' Art Basel party
The party also saw the likes of Jared Leto, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Bobby Shmurda, Michael Bay, Dave Portnoy, Karolina Kurkova, Shane Battier, Rande Gerber, Justine Skye, Matt Barnes, The Chainsmokers, Daymond John, Floyd Mayweather, Hannah Bronfmon, Brendan Fallis, Skepta, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union among others in attendance. A gust told the portal, "It was honestly the most epic party of Art Basel." The star-studded bash had everyone eyeing for an entry but according to Page Six, as many as 1,000 people were turned away from the door.
