All about exes Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner's rekindled romance rumours

Kendall and Harry dated each other on and off from 2013 to 2019. Although following their breakup, it has been reported that the duo have remained close friends and that there was no bad blood between them. In 2019, Harry also spoke about his bond with Jenner when he appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he confirmed he was indeed friends with Kendall and said, "Yup, been friends for a while now. Like, several years."

Exes Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner both recently broke up from their partners, Olivia Wild and Devin Booker respectively and rumour mills suggested that the duo were leaning on each other amid the same. After Kendall recently attended Styles' LA concert, fans wondered if the exes were getting back together again after splitting in 2019.

Kendall and Harry have 'nothing romantic going on'

According to E! News, a source reacted to the recent romance rumours between Jenner and Styles and stated that the duo are just good friends. The source said, "She and Harry are just good friends. They remained friendly over the years and have kept in touch. There's nothing romantic going on, but they do catch up from time to time and have hung out in social settings." It was further confirmed by the source that the duo are not rekindling at this point.

Kendall and Harry's recent breakups

Harry Styles recently parted ways from Olivia Wilde after nearly two years of dating. It was reported by People that the duo's breakup was mutual as an insider informed, "He's still touring and is now going abroad. It's a very amicable decision." As for Kendall and Devin, the duo are reportedly focused on their careers at this point. The insider further also noted that, "They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best." The model and the NBA player were first linked in 2020 but officially confirmed their romance a year later on Valentine's day. The duo also marked their one-year anniversary on Instagram with a special post. Devin was also seen attending Kendall's sister, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italy wedding earlier this year.