All About Judith GodrecheFrench Actress And Me Too Activist Ahead Of Her Film Moi Aussi's Premiere At Cannes 2024

With the Cannes Film Festival 2024 already exciting everyone, it has now surprised its attendees and followers. Judith Godreche’s movie was recently listed as one of the latest additions to the one event that is followed by every movie lover.

Know who The 15 Year Old Girl actress is and her recent share in the Me Too activism.

Who is Judtih Godereche?

Born on March 23, 1972, Judith Godreche is a French actress as well as an author. The parents of this fabulous actress were the survivors of the Holocaust, with her father being a Jew.

At the mere age of 14, Godereche stepped into the field of acting, leaving school and moving away from her parents. As per Wikipedia, at this same age, in 1987, she was in a relationship with the director of The Disenchanted, Benoit Jacuiot. The director was 25 years old during their romantic involvement.

However, in recent months, the actress has come up with allegations of sexual assault against Jacquot and Jacques Doillon. With these revelations, she spearheaded France’s MeToo movement.

Her testimony even forced the French parliament to create a commission that will specifically look into the matters of abuse and sexual violence within the French film and TV industry. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The actress' movie Moi Aussi recently made a shocking and on-time entry to the Cannes Film Festival 2024. Moi Aussi is a short film in which Godereche highlights the words of sexual assault victims.

Actress protesting in Paris

Known for her activism, Judith Godreche recently became a part of the group of protestors who demonstrated outside the CNC in Paris on May 13, 2024.

The protestants demanded the suspension of CNC’s head, Dominique Boutonnat, over his sexual assault allegations. The mentioned authority has been under investigation for almost two years after he was accused of sexual assault in 2021.

While Boutonnat has denied all the charges, a petition was recently launched by an anonymous group, with its activist members belonging to different French industry unions.

Although one cannot see the names of the persons signing this petition, it has been signed by 1300 people till now.

Images of the above-mentioned protest spread on social media and even showed the Bimboland actress taking part in it and holding a banner alongside other demonstrators.

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2024: Know All About The Jury Members of This Year's Event; See Full List Here