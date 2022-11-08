All about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's romantic date night in California without Archie and Lili

According to Page Six, the restaurant that Harry and Meghan visited happened to be The Dutchess. An insider informed the portal how the Duke and Duchess maintained a "low key" appearance and were "incredibly pleasant" and "really polite to the staff" throughout the evening. It seemed to be a rare getaway for the couple who have been busy with their work commitments as well as raising their two kids Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently got some private time together, away from the kids and the royal couple stepped out for a fun date night during the same. As reported by Page Six, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen heading out for a romantic dinner at one of the hotspots in California as per sources, the couple enjoyed a pleasant time.

Harry and Meghan's quiet date night

The insider revealed more details about Harry and Meghan's romantic dinner and informed Page Six that the couple were so "low key" that "you would never have noticed" the royal couple were even at the California hotspot. Adding on about more details from the evening, the source said, "No one approached them and if people recognized them no one showed it" and also added that the pair were "lovely guests." The couple who didn't have a reservation visited the place for the first time and reportedly shared half a tandoori chicken before heading home.

Prince Harry's memoir

Harry and Meghan's date night came nearly a week after the big announcement about the Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir was made. The title of Prince Harry's book along with its cover was released. The memoir has been titled as Spare. Previously speaking about what his memoir will be about and how it will explore beyond his life with the royal family, he said, "I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

The highly-anticipated Prince Harry memoir, is set to be released on January 10, 2023.