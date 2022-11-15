All about Prince Harry's 'respectful' gesture to pay tribute on Veterans Day

According to People, Harry visited the memorial in a personal capacity and it was not a part of his planned visit. The USS Arizona Memorial on the island of Oahu is a short flight from his home in Montecito, California. Pearl Harbour is a somber site and as the American history books mention, the battleship was bombed by Japanese forces in December 1941. Over 1,100 crew members died in the attack, which drove the US to enter World War II.

Prince Harry made a surprise visit on Veterans Day during his recent Hawaii tour. The Duke of Sussex made a secret visit to Pearl Harbor in Honolulu on Friday as per People. Prince Harry's thoughtful gesture on Veterans Day which honours military veterans of the US Armed Forces won praises. Harry and Meghan Markle also released a statement.

Prince Harry's 'respectful' gesture

As per People, Dan Conover, who was also o touring the USS Arizona with his family on Friday maintained that the Duke of Sussex was "very respectful and courteous" during his visit. The eyewitness revealed, "I moved out of his way because he's royalty, I figured I'd let him do his thing. He basically gave me a greeting. He was very respectful and courteous and nice. I moved out of his way, and he kind of patted me on the back and said, 'You're all good mate.' It was a simple interaction, but he was very nice and courteous and respectful."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Veterans Day message

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had also released a new photo and simple statement on their Archewell Foundation website on Veterans Day. In the black and white snap, taken by photographer Chris Allerton, the couple faced military personnel. The statement read, "On this Veterans Day and Remembrance Day, we honour service members across the world. These brave men and women, as well as their families, have made tremendous sacrifices and embody duty and service."

Prince Harry also wrote a moving letter to military children who lost their parents on Remembrance Day as he spoke about understanding their pain and grief having lost a parent himself.