All about Sherri Shepherd’s latest daytime talk show ‘Sherri’

Sherri Shepherd recently bagged the same slot as The Wendy Williams Show. The latest Daytime show premiered on Monday, September 12, 2022. The entertaining show will be filled with fun and moments of joy. Read on to find out what to expect from the show. Sherri Shepherd shared,

While it's daunting for Shepherd to step into Wendy Williams's time slot she assured, she is in no way trying to compete with her predecessor. In an interview with Variety, when asked about stepping into Wendy’s shoes, Shepherd shared, "I think that you start getting a little bit in trouble when you start comparing yourself to someone else. If I take all that pressure, like Wendy is leaving, Ellen is leaving, I am going to go crazy."

She added, "All I can do is focus on who Sherri is and what has gotten Sherri to this place where she is right now, and it has been nobody but God and me, so I cannot compare myself to Wendy. I'm very, very different from Wendy. If you love Wendy, I am really hoping that you love parts of "Sherri," and I'll step out to try to prove it to you. And I'm hoping that if you love "Ellen," you're going to love "Sherri."

The Wendy William Show

The Wendy William Show was an iconic talk show where Wendy Williams chatted about celebrity gossip and updated the audience with the latest gossip in the entertainment world. The long-running show premiered in 2008 and is replaced with Sherri in 2022, which will be hosted by Sherri Shepherd. In Wendy William’s absence, Shepherd had been guest hosting the Wendy William show for quite a long time. As she shared the news of getting her own talk show she shared, "OMG! I am so excited to have my dream come true and debut my very own talk show SHERRI in the fall. I can't wait until I return to NY to host the show and merge everything I love...pop culture, talk, entertainment and comedy. I am thankful to Debmar-Mercury and FOX for partnering with me on this show and look forward to this new journey."

What to expect?

The video starts with Sherry expressing how grateful she is that she is coming to the daytime. She says, she wants the audience to come in for 60 minutes and have a good time. In addition, she says that whether you consider her your girlfriend, your cousin, or your best friend, she assures you, that you’ll definitely have fun. Also, she says she wants the young ones to watch her and says aunty knows best. Sherri wants the show to serve as an inspiration while making the audience laugh. Her goal is to give away joy and hope all in sixty minutes. Where to watch? Sherri Shepherd's latest talk show, Sherri premiered on Monday, September 12, 2022. You can watch Sherri every weekday on the respective local listings of Fox stations in your location. Find your local listing on Sherri’s official website.

Sherry Shepherd