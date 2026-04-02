All About Zendaya’s 2026 Projects: The Drama, Euphoria Season 3, The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Dune: Part Three

Here’s everything Zendaya will be up to this year, including 5 very massive projects in each of their own categories. The actress has been away from releasing content for a hot minute, but now that she’s back, she’s got it all down, starting with her first film of the year, The Drama, alongside Robert Pattinson, with whom she will also join for The Odyssey and Dune: Part Three. The actress is also slated to promote alongside her fiancé (and now probably husband) Tom Holland, in three releases as well, including their awaited return to the MCU and her comeback as Rue Bennett.

1. The Drama

Emma Harwood and Charlie Thompson are mere days away from their wedding day. Amid rushed-up preparations and spending the last few moments as an engaged couple, the two meet their friends out to dinner when things go sideways for the couple. With secrets long hidden away coming to the surface, will the duo’s big day actually go peacefully? This forms the central plot.

Cast: Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Mamoudou Athie, Alana Haim, Hailey Gates, Zoë Winters, Anna Baryshnikov, Michael Abbott Jr.

Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Mamoudou Athie, Alana Haim, Hailey Gates, Zoë Winters, Anna Baryshnikov, Michael Abbott Jr. Director: Kristoffer Borgli

Kristoffer Borgli Language: English

English Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Release date: April 3, 2026

2. Euphoria Season 3

Rue Bennett returns with a five-year jump in the storyline with the main characters navigating their changed lives, betrayals from their dear ones, and managing various relationships. She has to pay off her debt and gets roped into a dangerous scheme by Laurie to be able to do so.

Cast: Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Colman Domingo, Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, Eli Roth

Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Colman Domingo, Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, Eli Roth Director: Sam Levinson

Sam Levinson Language: English

English Genre: Teen Drama

Teen Drama Release date: April 12, 2026

3. The Odyssey

Based on Homer's ancient Greek epic, Odyssey, the film follows Matt Damon’s Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, as he tries to return home to his wife Penelope after the Trojan War. His various trials and tribunals with various Greek Gods are captured in the story, as are the many suitors who vie for his wife’s hand in marriage, as she and their son, Telemachus, try their best to escape the suitors.

Cast: Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Himesh Patel, Will Yun Lee, Mia Goth, Jimmy Gonzales, Elliot Page, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton

Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Himesh Patel, Will Yun Lee, Mia Goth, Jimmy Gonzales, Elliot Page, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton Director: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Language: English

English Genre: Epic, Fantasy, Action

Epic, Fantasy, Action Release date: July 17, 2026

4. Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Following Spider-Man: No Way Home, the film takes place a few years later, after Dr. Stephen Strange's spell makes the world forget the existence of Spider-Man. Peter Parker is still saving New York secretly while undergoing a massive evolution himself and new oncoming villains in his story.

Cast: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, Mark Ruffalo

Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, Mark Ruffalo Director: Destin Daniel Cretton

Destin Daniel Cretton Language: English

English Genre: Superhero, Action, Fantasy

Superhero, Action, Fantasy Release date: July 31, 2026

5. Dune: Part Three

Based on Frank Herbert's novel Dune Messiah, the film resumes 12 years into Paul Atreides’ rise as the Emperor of House Atreides. It showcases his strained relationship with his wife Irulan as well as his unstable footing with his lover, Chani. As he expands his power, newer problems arise in the empire, including troubles with Bene Gesserit.

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Isaach de Bankolé, Charlotte Rampling, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert Pattinson, Javier Bardem

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Isaach de Bankolé, Charlotte Rampling, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert Pattinson, Javier Bardem Director: Denis Villeneuve

Denis Villeneuve Language: English

English Genre: Epic Space Opera

Epic Space Opera Release date: December 18, 2026

ALSO READ: 3 Hollywood Theatrical Releases This Week (March 30- April 5, 2026): From The Drama to The Super Mario Galaxy Movie