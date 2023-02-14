All American drama: Taye Diggs leaves the show after 5 years in shocking turn of events; DEETS here
Taye Diggs who plays Billy Baker in the All American show for five years, exits the CW show.
Taye Diggs, who stars as Billy Baker in the All American has exited the CW series where the Monday’s episode will serve as the formal send off. Billy Baker has been a reliable father figure and football coach since the beginning of episodes of All American.
Taye Diggs exits from All American
During a sentimental Monday episode, Billy and the South Crenshaw football players participated in an event. However on the way home, the bus carrying them blew a tire which resulted in a crash with the bus at the edge of a cliff. Initially Billy gets out safe but when he goes back to help other people, it results in his death.
In an interview with TVLine, Taye Diggs mentioned that he had a great time on the All American show but the actor started feeling that he was ready to leave and move on. The showrunner of the series were also in the loop, so they started planning on the best way to move forward.
What will happen after Taye Diggs' exit?
In an interview with Nkechi Okoro Carroll, All American showrunner mentioned that Billy Baker’s exit from the All American show was well-crafted with the possibility that he might return in some capacity for the remaining episodes of Season 5.
It is also important to note that viewers do not get to see the actual moment of Billy Baker’s demise. Instead, Jordan and Grace, who were present at the bus crash, broke this tragic news to the others.
Billy Baker death
