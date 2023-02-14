All American drama: Taye Diggs leaves the show after 5 years in shocking turn of events; DEETS here

Taye Diggs , who stars as Billy Baker in the All American has exited the CW series where the Monday’s episode will serve as the formal send off. Billy Baker has been a reliable father figure and football coach since the beginning of episodes of All American.

Taye Diggs exits from All American

During a sentimental Monday episode, Billy and the South Crenshaw football players participated in an event. However on the way home, the bus carrying them blew a tire which resulted in a crash with the bus at the edge of a cliff. Initially Billy gets out safe but when he goes back to help other people, it results in his death.

In an interview with TVLine, Taye Diggs mentioned that he had a great time on the All American show but the actor started feeling that he was ready to leave and move on. The showrunner of the series were also in the loop, so they started planning on the best way to move forward.