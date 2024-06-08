All American: Homecoming Canceled After Upcoming Third Season; Showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll Express Being 'Devastated'

It looks like All American: Homecoming won’t continue after its third season. Deadline reports that The CW has decided to cancel the series after the upcoming third season, which premieres on July 8.

The cast, including Geffri Maya, Peyton Alex Smith, Cory Hardrict, Camille Hyde, and Mitchell Edwards, were informed of the cancellation on June 4.

All American: Homecoming will no longer continue after the third season

The All-American spin-off, which debuted in 2022, is set at the fictional Bringston University, a prestigious HBCU. Meanwhile, the original All-American series has been renewed for a seventh season with 13 episodes, expected to air in 2025.

The CW was bought by Nexstar in 2022, leading to the cancellation of many shows. According to TheWrap, Superman & Lois will end after its fourth season, and Walker was canceled in May, with the series finale airing on June 26.

Nkechi Okoro Carroll expresses gratitude to the cast and crew

Nkechi Okoro Carroll, executive producer and showrunner of All American: Homecoming, expressed being "devasted" in an interview with Deadline, “However," She said, "I am so very grateful to have worked with this incredible cast and crew, led by Geffri Maya, to bring the authentic HBCU experience to your screens for the last three seasons,”

She added, “We made this show for the culture and thank our loyal audience and fans for taking this ride with us. We made this show so that our community, our kids (and their dreams), could be seen and celebrated every week and we are proud to say we accomplished that mission… Especially with this exciting final season which we can’t wait to show you all. So with a heavy but proud heart, I give one final shoutout to our favorite Bringston Lions!”

In a statement, the CW also thanked “cast, crew, producers, NK, Marqui and everybody at Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television for their hard work and dedication in telling these important stories for three incredible seasons.”

They further added, “The upcoming final season is the best yet and we cannot wait to share it with fans beginning on Monday, July 8,”

Seasons 1 and 2 of All American: Homecoming are available on Netflix.

