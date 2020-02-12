To All The Boys 2: Is Lara Jean a BLACKPINK fan? Lana Condor starrer seems to hint so

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You aka To All The Boys 2 features an interesting line up of songs. One of the songs has been taken from BLACKPINK's album.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You releases today. The Netflix movie sees Noah Centineo and Lana Condor reprising Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean. The movie also sees Jordan Fisher join the cast as John Ambrose. While we will let you watch Lara Jean swing between John Ambrose and Kavinsky, we couldn't help but bring up one exciting spoiler that will leave BLACKPINK fans excited about the movie. Now, before you proceed, the remaining article will contain a spoiler from the movie.

So, we suggest that if you don't want to ruin the experience, come back later. For those sticking around, here's the deal: In the latter half of the movie, Lara Jean is seen preparing for a school event. The character is in her room, dressing up in a cheerleader uniform to support, cheer and impress Kavinsky. Pulling up her socks and tying up her hair into piggy tales, LJ is seen adorably dressing up against a BLACKPINK song.

Fans of the K-Pop band would recognise the song as Kill This Love. The song is one of BLACKPINK's popular songs. The reason, we believe, the movie included the K-Pop song could be due to LJ's roots. Already established in "To All The Boys I've Loved Before", the Covey girls are part Koreans. The sequel sheds more spotlight on LJ's Korean roots in different scenes. So, including the BLACKPINK song is just another way director Michael Fimognari intertwines LJ's Korean culture into the movie.

Given these aspects, it would be safe to say that LJ could possibly be a BLACKPINK fan. What do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: To All The Boys 2 Review: We still love Lara Jean & Peter Kavinsky but where's the magic and chemistry?

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More