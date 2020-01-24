To All The Boys 2: Noah Centineo feels fans will be divided between Peter Kavinsky and John Ambrose

Noah Centineo gets candid about To All The Boys 2: P.S. I Still Love You in an interview and how he feels fans will be divided between their love for Peter Kavinsky and John Ambrose. Read below to know more about what Noah had to share on the same.

Fans all around the world were cooing with joy when the second trailer of To All The Boys 2: P.S. I Still Love You dropped on the Internet yesterday. We got a deeper insight into not just the relationship between Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), but also Lara's growing closeness to the returning John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher). While To All The Boys I Loved Before saw Noah become the ultimate Internet boyfriend and garner millions of fangirls going week in their knees, the second installment will have fans divided between Peter and John.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, when asked if Ambrose would measure up to the charms of Kavinsky, Centineo revealed, "I think it's going to be tough for anyone to have a definitive answer on that. I actually know for sure it's going to be split down the middle. Jordan is doing so much for this franchise, for this story, for this character. I mean, oh my god." While the 23-year-old actor states to ET that Peter is still going to be Peter, he also feels that Ambrose is Ambrose and wished good luck to fans because it's going to "get testy."

It will indeed be interesting to see who Lara Jean will give her heart to!

Directed by Michael Fimognari and also starring Anna Cathcart, Ross Butler, Holland Taylor and John Corbett, To All The Boys 2: P.S. I Still Love You hits Netflix on February 12, 2020.

