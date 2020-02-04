To All The Boys 2 Premiere: Lana Condor and Noah Centineo leave us wishing that they were dating IRL

The To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You premiere took place recently. Lana Condor and Noah Centineo recreated their onscreen magic on the red carpet. Check it out.

Valentine's Day might be ten days away but Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are already spreading some love. The actors, best known for their roles in Netflix's To All The Boys I've Loved Before, walked the red carpet of the To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. The sequel is set to drop on the online streaming platform next week. Lana opted for an adorable look at the premiere. The actress stepped out wearing a retro black-and-white polka dot long-sleeved mini-dress.

Lana joined her To All The Boys 2 co-star Noah and made our hearts melt. The heartthrob looked dapper in a fitted blue suit and paired it with a black tie. The on-screen couple who bring life to Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky pack in the romance in the movie and maintained the spark on the red carpet as well. The two posed together for the cameras before they were joined by the "other boy" Jordan Fisher. The trio flashed their contagious smiles for the cameras before they were joined by the remaining cast of To All The Boys 2.

Check out the photos below:

The To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You trailer released a few days ago revealing the new twist waiting in Lara Jean and Kavinsky's life. The couple, who finally got together at the end of To All The Boys I've Loved Before, find themselves in a spot after one of Lara Jean's letters gets delivered to John Ambrose and he lands up at Lara Jean's home to confront her about it. What follows seems to test Lara Jean and Kavinsky's relationship.

Watch the trailer below:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: To All The Boys 2: Noah Centineo feels fans will be divided between Peter Kavinsky and John Ambrose

Credits :Getty Images

Read More