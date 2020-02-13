To All the Boys 2 SPOILER ALERT: Noah Centineo reveals his favourite dialogue from the film; Find Out

During an interview, Noah Centineo revealed his favourite dialogue from his film, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. Read on to know more.

The second instalment of Netflix’s teen romance film To All the Boys is finally here and people are falling in love with Noah Centineo’s Peter Kavinsky and Lana Condor’s Lara Jean all over again. Ever since the film released, it is all social media has been talking about. People have been gushing over various moments and sharing their favourite part of the film. Well, guess what? During his latest interview, Noah revealed his favourite moment from the film and it is dialogue.

Shortly after the film begins, Peter Kavinsky finds himself fighting for his girlfriend Lara Jean after she starts to fall for another recipient of her love letters, John Ambrose, played by actor Jordan Fisher. By the end of the film, Lara ends up kissing Ambrose and realises that she is meant to be with Peter. In the final scene, peter looks into Lara’s eyes and says she can “break my heart into a thousand

Speaking to Fox News, Noah revealed that it is his favourite dialogue from the film because of the meaning behind it. The film starts with a promise that the two will never break each other’s hearts and yet, that is exactly what happens with Peter in the end. Talking about the film further, the actor also stated that he likes how Lara’s character has these really strong friends. The film is available now on Netflix. He spoke about how Lara and her best friend Jen’s relationship goes through a gradual change in the film.

