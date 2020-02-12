To All the Boys 2 star Noah Centineo feels one night stands are NOT good: I love monogamy

To All the Boys 2 Noah Centineo spoke about his relationship with girlfriend Alexis Ren and stated that he loves monogamy. Read on to know more.

Girls can dream about him all they want, but Noah Centineo is currently blissfully happy in his relationship with Alexis Ren. The two have been dating for about 10 months now and the actor revealed that this his longest relationship yet. In his latest interview with Men’s Harper’s Bazaar the actor admitted that he is a monogamous relationship with his Alexis and is loving it. He mentioned that Alexis is pretty great at monogamy, and thanks to her, he is also enjoying the exclusive relationship they share.

Now that he has come to appreciate the magic of monogamy, he finds the idea of one night stands undesirable. During the interview, the 23-year-old actor admitted to having one night stands in the past and stated that most of those encounters were not good. Last month, During an interview, Noah opened up about his most important date rule. The actor stated that for him, honesty is what matters the most. According to him, people should always be honest with their partners, ET reported.

He also suggested that if someone does not believe in monogamy, the person should just talk about it so that everyone is on the same page. It seems like Noah was able to find that honesty in his girlfriend Alexis Ren. They sparked romance rumours last year in 2019 and have been together ever since. The actor has also met his girlfriend’s parents. The two made their relationship official back in October after they attended UNICEF Halloween party together. They were spotted holding hands and getting all cozy and intimate later that night.

