To All The Boys I've Loved Before 2 Trailer: Watch out Peter, John Ambrose is sweeping Lara Jean off her feet

To All The Boys I've Loved Before 2 dropped an all-new trailer and it sheds light on the new boy in Lara Jean's life John Ambrose. The guy from Lara's Model UN competition could steal Lara Jean away from Peter Kavinsky.

To All The Boys I've Loved Before is set to return with its second part and we are already finding ourselves torn apart between Peter Kavinsky and John Ambrose McClaren. Weeks after Netflix dropped the first trailer To All The Boys I've Loved Before 2, the online streaming platform released the second trailer and it gives us a better look at John Ambrose. For those who've watched the first To All The Boys I've Loved Before would remember that he was one of the five boys that Lara wrote a letter to.

The new To All The Boys I've Loved Before 2 trailer gives a quick recap of Lara and Peter's love story before unfolding her struggle of dating a popular boy. "Sometimes I wish my boyfriend was more... anonymous," Lara Jean confesses as she watches a bunch of Valentine's Day letters fall out his locker. It eventually introduces John (played by Jordan Fisher), who replied to her love letter. Soon, the two meet and discuss the story behind her letter to him. While Lara might be with Peter, John is evidently smitten by Lara. She informs Peter about John and before you know it, his fight to keep Lara's heart begins.

Lara is put in the spot when Peter and John hang out with their friend circle. Lara Jean has to make a decision: John or Peter. Who do you think she will pick? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

The trailer is set against Gryffin's Nobody Compares To You and it ignites the memories of the first movie while promising an interesting sequel. Check out the trailer below:

To All The Boys I've Loved Before 2 debuts on Netflix on February 12. Are you excited? We know we are!

