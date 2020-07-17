  1. Home
To All The Boys I've Loved Before star Noah Centineo cast as Atom Smasher in Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam

Noah Centineo is all set to join Dwayne Johnson in the highly-awaited Shazam! spinoff on the popular DC antihero, Black Adam. While The Rock plays the titular character, Noah will be seen as Atom Smasher. Read below for more details.
Atom Smasher, a DC superhero, is able to manipulate his size and strength.Atom Smasher, a DC superhero, is able to manipulate his size and strength.
It's been quite a horrible 2020 for the movie industry as release dates had to be pushed and productions stalled. Black Adam, which had DC fans massively excited is yet to kickstart shooting with Dwayne Johnson playing the DC antihero. Initially, Dwayne was in talks to play Shazam but instead, he revealed that he was portraying Black Adam, who will get his separate spinoff film. Eventually, the Zachary Levi led Shazam! became a major box-office hit thus increasing the demand for Black Adam.

Now, for some good news to get you excited! According to The Hollywood Reporter, Noah Centineo, who became a household name as Peter Kavinsky in To All The Boys I've Loved Before has come on board the Black Adam ship and cast as Atom Smasher alongside Johnson. Atom Smasher is a superhero who can control his molecular structure and is also able to manipulate his size and strength. It will indeed be interesting to witness Noah as Albert Rothstein in Black Adam.

Are you excited to see Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher in Black Adam? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Jaume Collet-Serra will be directing Black Adam, whose previous directorial was the yet to be released Jungle Cruise starring The Rock and Emily Blunt. The storyline of Black Adam has been kept under wraps as the screenplay is penned by Adam Sztykiel of Due Date fame. While it's still unclear as to when the shoot will begin, Dwayne shared that the team is looking to kickstart production by August or September.

The announced Black Adam release date of December 22, 2021, seems highly unlikely now and fans can expect a possible delayed date. However, Black Adam will play a huge component in the upcoming DC FanDome, a 24 hours online event by Warner Bros, which takes place on August 22, 2020. "The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. I will be joining the epic and first of its kind, #DCFanDome on 08.22.20. This one is for YOU - THE FANS. #BlackAdam," The Rock had written as his Instagram caption.

