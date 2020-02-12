To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You actress Lana Condor was caught stalking THIS megastar; Find Out

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You star Lana Condor shared her experience of celebrity stalking during her latest interview. Read on to know more about who she was following.

Lana Condor is guilty of celebrity stalking and during her recent interview, she opened up about the time she was caught stalking a star. The 22-year-old actress, during her appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, confessed that she used to follow David Beckham around way before her big break in the 2018 film To All the Boys I've Loved Before. The actress revealed that she followed the English footballer all-around a supermarket. “I stalked David Beckham around the Whole Foods on Santa Monica,” she revealed.

While Beckham was busy shopping, the actress was busy following him. She stalked him throughout the process till the time he reached the cash counter. And here’s the catch – while the actress though she was being extremely discreet while stalking the star, he knew he was being followed and finally confronted her and asked if she would like a picture with him. “You always know when you're being followed, you just do. And finally, he looked at me and was like, would you like a picture?” she told Corden.

Now that the actress is a star herself, she has her own weird fan encounter stories to tell. Speaking about her first-ever fan encounter, which happened after her film with Noah Centineo came out, the actress recalled that she was caught off guard by some very excited girls. She was in a sauna, naked when the girls started squealing and suddenly a group of girls just ran in on her. “'Ah!' They ran in and they were like, 'Oh my god, you're Lara Jean,” she said. Her upcoming film, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, is scheduled to release on Netflix on February 12.

