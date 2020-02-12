To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You starring Lana Condor & Noah Centineo gets a Scottish twist; Here's why

The folks from Scotland, were more than happy to see the funky meme. The drink shown in the film was originally yogurt.

The much awaited love saga To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is out today amid a lot of expectations. The Netflix drama, will be the sequel to the original film, To All the Boys I've Loved Before. The fun twist come in when the official Twitter account of Netflix UK & Ireland, shared a picture of the lead star Noah Centineo in the form of a meme. The picture shows, Neo Centineo drinking a Scottish drink. The fans and film audience from Scotland immediately started sending messages on the meme shared by Netflix.

The folks from Scotland, were more than happy to see the funky meme. The drink shown in the film was originally yogurt. The original film Lana Condor & Noah Centineo in the lead was an instant hit among the fans and audience members. The 2018 film was an ultimate love saga, that fans were gushing non stop about. The latest meme on the Netflix film, is cracking the fans up. The meme has surely got the attention from all the fans and definitely the fans from Scotland.

celebrating the fact that To All the Boys: PS. I Still Love you is out tomorrow by sharing this thing that inexplicably exists pic.twitter.com/H3lpGZlCPx — Netflix UK & Ireland (NetflixUK) February 11, 2020

The sequel film, will see more of Lana Condor's character Lara Jean's love story with Peter Kavinsky face an unexpected twist with another boy in the picture. Now, all the eyes are on the fans and audience members to see what response the film gets. The new flick, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You has already got the level of expectations sky high as the previous film was such a hit among the fans. Now, its up to the film to live to the expectations of the viewers.

