All Celebs Featuring in Bad Buddy’s Set at Super Bowl LX Halftime Show: From Lady Gaga to Pedro Pascal

Bad Bunny officially became the first-ever Puerto Rican singer to headline the Super Bowl on February 8. The 13-minute show of events from the star was a star-studded affair in its true sense as he brought on multiple famous celebrity friends to join him on stage. This included fellow singers, rappers, influencers, socialists, actors, and more taking to the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show as millions watched.

Kicking off his set at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, with a grand entrance singing Tití Me Preguntó, he followed it up with his other hit track Yo Perreo Sola, where Cardi B was seen. Among his famed backup dancers were none other than Jessica Alba, Alix Earle, Karol G, and Pedro Pascal, who kept the tension alive, featuring briefly during the performance. Fellow Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko was among the blingy appearances, as was friend and businessman David Grutman.

Most of the celebrities so far only appeared while dancing or hyping up the performance. However, the crowd was ready for more as Lady Gaga made a grand entry to sing a new rendition of her popular song Die With A Smile. She engaged in some salsa with Bad Bunny before he continued with more surprises. Next was Ricky Martin, who sang a new version of Bad Bunny’s song, Lo Que Le Pasó a Hawaiʻi.

Celebrities spotted at the Super Bowl LX game

The Puerto Rican star celebrated his culture throughout his 13-minute performance at the game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, which was finally won by the latter in a 29-13 victory. Many global celebrities were spotted in attendance, including Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton, Jay Z (with Blue Ivy Carter), Adam Sandler, Travis Kelce (sans Taylor Swift), Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber, Travis Scott, Keke Palmer, Emma Roberts, Kevin Costner, Jon Bon Jovi, Chris Pratt, Kendall Jenner, 21 Savage, Tracy Morgan, Kehlani, Becky G, Machine Gun Kelly, Daniel Radcliffe, Rob Lowe, Russell Wilson, Ciara and J Balvin.

Green Day did the pre-game performance as Charlie Puth sang the National Anthem. Following them, Brandi Carlile sang America the Beautiful, and Coco Jones impressed with Lift Every Voice and Sing.

ALSO READ: Did Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian Just Confirm Their Romance? Super Bowl LX Appearance Raises Eyebrows