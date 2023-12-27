All FRIENDS New Year's episodes, Ranked

Following the everyday life of a group of six 20-somethings in New York City, FRIENDS is one of the most celebrated sitcoms of all time. The show aired from 1994-2004 and still remains as one of the most watched shows of all time. In 236 episodes spanned over 10 seasons, the show only had three episodes centering around the group and their antics on New Year’s eve/ New Year’s episodes. Here is a ranked list of the episodes for you to enjoy before New Year 2024.

1. Season 1, Episode 10 - The One With The Monkey

Easily one of the funniest episodes of the first season of the show is the series’ first ever New Year’s episode where the gang gathers at Monica and Rachel’s apartment to welcome the New Year. But it turns out, all of them broke the pact of bringing no dates to the party, other than Ross. Hilarity ensues when Ross adopts a monkey named Marcel and the party ends with all of their dates leaving, making their vow of welcoming the new year alone true.

2. Season 6, Episode 10 - The One With The Routine

The 10th episode of the 6h season of the show is the one where the six friends including Monica, Rachel, Ross, Chandler, Phoebe, and Joey all welcome the 2000s in their style. Ross and Monica, along with Joey and her dancer friend Janine are invited to "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve", where the brother-sister duo performs their old dance routine from middle school. Unbeknownst to them, their dance is shown in the blooper reel instead of the actual show. Joey and Janine end up welcoming the new year with a kiss and a new relationship.

3. Season 5, Episode 11 - The One With All The Resolutions

Easily the funniest New Year’s episode of the show is from its 5th season where Chandler and Monica welcome the New Year with a kiss with some help from Joey to keep their relationship a secret. However, things start to go haywire when everyone tries to keep up their New Year’s resolution. Chandler promises to give up making fun of people while Rachel promises to quit gossiping. Joey on the other hand, wants to learn the guitar with the help of Phoebe while Monica wants to take more pictures of everyone and Ross decides he wants to try something new everyday. Not only do they fail hilariously at their resolutions but by the end of the episode, Monica and Chandler’s secret relationship also comes to light.

